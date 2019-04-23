Mamata Banerjee: Central forces at polling booths asking people to vote for BJP

With 350 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) posted in the state to oversee the election process, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Central forces were asking voters to cast their franchise for the BJP.

About 92 per cent booths in the five seats where polling is taking place are being overseen by central forces. Banerjee said the TMC had apprised the Election Commission of the matter, which has been mainly reported from Malda Dakshin and Balurghat constituencies.

“I have got information that the central forces are sitting inside booths in Englishbazar in Malda Dakshin and asking voters to vote for the BJP. They do not have the right to do such a thing. We have informed the Election Commission about our reservations regarding this,” PTI quoted Mamata as saying.

The TMC supremo said there was no harm in central forces coming to a state during the elections but they should work with the assistance of the state force and then leave and not engage in politics. West Bengal will teach the BJP an apt lesson, she added.

“Why are they (central forces) doing it? The police cannot enter a polling booth,” she said. Blaming the BJP for using the central forces to meddle in the election process, Banerjee said, “You cannot use the central forces. You did the same thing during the 2016 (assembly) elections in West Bengal. I have not forgotten it.”

On the deployment of forces, senior TMC leader Madan Mitra has said, “Central forces may be with the BJP but people of Bengal are with Mamata Banerjee.”

Meanwhile, reports of violence have emerged from Bhagwangola under Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency where one person was killed and two others critically injured in a clash between workers of TMC and Congress.