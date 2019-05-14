Mamata Banerjee: BJP targeting my nephew to start riot

Toggle Menu
“It is Modi’s plan to start a riot at Diamond Harbour. He is ready to splurge any amount for this purpose,” she said at a rally in Metiabruz under Diamond Harbour constituency.

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of the state of West Bengal. (Reuters/File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at BJP president Amit Shah for targeting her family members and calling Bengal “Kangal (poor) Bangla”. She alleged that the BJP is targetting her nephew and TMC’s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha candidate Abhishek Banerjee to “start a riot” in the area.

“A lot of my family members are in politics but do not come before the public. Only one person (Abhishek) has come into active politics and they are jealous of him. Everytime they come here, they target him. If Narendra Modi cannot take care of his wife, then how would he know what a family means,” she added.

Coming down heavily on Shah for calling Bengal “Kangal” (poor), she said, “One BJP leader said Mamata has turned Bengal into Kangal Bangla. Does he know the meaning of Kangal? He is a matha mota (fat-head) leader who … only knows how to incite a riot.”

