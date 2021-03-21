Mamata Banerjee: BJP biggest extortionist, PM Modi on a selling spree

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday took aim at the BJP-led Central government’s disinvestment programme, branding the party the biggest “extortionist” in the world.

During a day of hectic campaigning in Purba Medinipur district for the eight-phase Assembly polls beginning March 27, Banerjee also repeated her “Mir Jafar” jibe at Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the Trinamool Congress for the BJP. Purba Medinipur is the pocket borough of the Adhikari family.

At a rally in Khejuri, the Chief Minister said: “It has saved us. Whenever I wished to visit Khejuri, Nandigram or Kanthi, they never allowed me to come. As if this was their ‘zamindari’. Now, no one can stop me from coming.”

Banerjee also spoke at a rally in Haldia. “BJP is the biggest tolabaj (extortionist) in the world… Just see the amount of money it collected under the PM-CARES Fund. If the people of Bengal want peace in the state, then the Trinamool Congress is the only option,” she claimed there.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP is stealing crores from the people by “selling” the Railways, BSNL and public sector banks. The Chief Minister, who has been in a wheelchair after suffering injuries earlier in the month during campaigning, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of embarking on a “selling spree”.

The TMC chief accused the BJP of orchestrating riots, killing people and torturing Dalit girls.