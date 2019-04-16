Mamata attacks RSS: Those who used to wear khaki shorts have imbibed shopping mall culture

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the RSS, saying the right-wing outfit had imbibed the “shopping mall culture”, in an apparent reference to its change in dress code. Last year, the RSS shed its 90-year-old dress code and khaki shorts were replaced by brown trousers.

Advertising

“Those who used to wear khaki shorts have now imbibed the shopping mall culture,” the TMC supremo said while addressing a rally in Balurghat constituency. She also alleged that the RSS was aiding Congress to help its Jangipur and Baharampur candidates win.

While Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former President Pranab Mukherjee, is the Congress candidate from Jangipur, former West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury is the party’s candidate from Baharampur.

Banerjee also asked the people to keep vigil about transportation of boxes during the election season, in an apparent reference to an incident in Karnataka where a “black trunk” was seen being whisked away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter when it landed in Chitradurga.

Advertising

“I urge the public to keep their eyes and ears open as during elections boxes of various colours – red, blue and other colours – are coming,” Banerjee said without taking any names.

The Congress has asked the Election Commission to immediately conduct an inquiry into the incident and also asked PM Modi to come clean. The party also released a video clip to back its claim.

Claiming that the BJP was indulging in politics of dividing people on religious lines, Banerjee said she was ready to risk her life but would not allow the saffron party to succeed in its motive.

“It (BJP) claims to be champion of Hinduism. Are we not Hindus? We believe in the togetherness of different faiths and languages,” she said.

Banerjee further alleged that the BJP-led government had worked against the interest of the general public of the country, citing the rise in prices of petroleum products.

“The LPG price has touched Rs 800 per cylinder. If a poor person has to buy gas at such a high price, he will be left with no money to buy food,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)