Mamata Banerjee back in rally: Will fight for people till the end

Addressing her first rallies after her injuries in Nandigram on March 10, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed the incident was a “conspiracy” and vowed to fight for the people till “my last breath”.

Sitting in a wheelchair during her address at Baghmundi and Balarampur of Purulia district, Banerjee said, “After the incident some people thought that I would be confined to home after this injury. But the pain of the people of the state is greater than mine. If I am be not there, they will loot your vote. But I promise that I will protect your voting right till my last breath.”

“I am a street fighter. You can not stop me from campaigning in the state. Till my last breath, I will fight and speak for the people,” she said.

Stating that she was “lucky to survive”, the chief minister hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was “not competent”.

“Whenever people from the civil society raise their voice against the government, they are silenced. Political parties are being silenced. But I will continue to fight,” she said as she chanted “BJP hatao, desh bachao” (unseat BJP, save country).