BJP’s victory in four states not reflection of popular mandate: Mamata Banerjee

Accusing the BJP of looting votes by using the election machinery, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday said the saffron party’s victory in assembly elections in four states is “not a true reflection of people’s mandate”.

“The party (BJP) should not raise its voice much just because they have won in a few states. This victory is not a true reflection of the people’s mandate. This verdict is because of the blatant use of the election machinery to loot votes. Akhilesh Yadav (of the Samajwadi Party) has lost not because of people’s mandate but due to loot of votes,” news agency PTI quoted Banerjee as saying at a press conference after the Bengal government presented its budget for 2022-23 in the state assembly.

Thwarting a resurgent rainbow coalition led by the Samajwadi Party, the BJP Thursday returned for a second term in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa while Aam Aadmi Party registered a stellar victory in Punjab, winning a three-fourth majority.

Regarding TMC’s performance in Goa, she stated, “Trinamool Congress got 6% votes in Goa within three months of the party’s launch there. It is enough.”

Reiterating her call for an opposition alliance to defeat the BJP, the Trinamool Congress supremo said it is useless to “sit” idle and wait for the Congress. She also dismissed the views of certain BJP leaders who claimed that the victory in the four states reflects people’s decision for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “The BJP should stop daydreaming,” she added.

When quizzed about the Congress’ performance, Banerjee opined, “It is for them to decide on what they want to do. But I think all opposition parties must come together to defeat the BJP. There is no need to wait for the Congress.”

“If Congress wants we all can fight (2024 general elections) together. Don’t be aggressive for now, be positive. This winning (Assembly polls in 4 states) will be a big loss for BJP. This (2022 election results will decide fate of 2024 polls) is impractical,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

With inputs from PTI, ANI