Bengal poll violence: Mamata blames CISF for death of four people outside polling booth in Cooch Behar, calls it ‘genocide’

A day after the fourth phase of the West Bengal elections was marred by violence that led to the death of five people, including four being shot by central forces, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was a “genocide” conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel manning the polling station in Cooch Behar district.

“This is nothing but a genocide. The people were shot in the chest. If their intention was to disperse the mob, they could have fired at the legs of the people,” Banerjee said while addressing a press conference in Siliguri on Sunday.

On Saturday, the CISF on duty at booth number 126 in Sitalkuchi constituency had opened fire in which four people died.

Calling out the Election Commission over its order barring politicians from visiting Sitalkuchi for 72 hours, Banerjee said the diktat was passed just to stop her from meeting the bereaved families. However, the Chief Minister spoke to the kin of the deceased via video conference while she was addressing the press briefing. “It is unfortunate that the poll body is passing such orders just to stop me. However, I will definitely be going after the 72-hour window passes. I will also be helping the families as much as possible by using money from my election fund.”

The TMC supremo had also taken to Twitter on Saturday to criticize the Election Commission, writing: “EC should rename MCC as Modi Code of Conduct! BJP can use all its might but NOTHING in this world can stop me from being with my people and sharing their pain. They can restrict me from visiting my brothers and sisters in Cooch Behar for 3 days but I WILL be there on the 4th day!”