Mamata appeal to Muslims shows minority votes slipping away: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent appeal to Muslims to vote en bloc for Trinamool Congress indicates that minority votes are slipping out of her hand. He said had he made a similar appeal to Hindus to unite and vote for the BJP, it would drawn the Election Commission’s wrath on his party.

Addressing a public meeting in Cooch Behar district, the Prime Minister said: “Didi recently appealed to all Muslims to come together and vote en masse for her party. This is an indication that the Muslim vote bank is slipping out of her hands. Now Muslims have also turned away from you [Mamata]. Had we said the same thing that all Hindus should unite and vote for us, the EC would have sent us notices. We would have been censured.”

The BJP recently sought action against Mamata from the Election Commission, saying she violated the Representation of the People’s Act by making such an appeal.

The Prime Minister claimed that a BJP wave was blowing across West Bengal, and Mamata’s angry reactions indicate that she has lost the election. “Didi, the day you did your ‘khela’ at a polling booth in Nandigram, the country knew you have lost the election. Listening to your anger, words and looking at your behaviour, even a child will say that you have lost the election,” he said.

He also took a jibe at the chief minister for asking whether BJP leaders were gods or superhumans to predict their win in Bengal. “Didi is asking questions whether the BJP is god to predict victory in the first two phases. Didi, we are ordinary people. With the blessings of god, we are committed to serve the nation. There is no need to trouble god to find out who is losing the election and who is winning. Public is the form of god. On seeing their reaction, the trend of the election is clear,” he said.

Accusing the Trinamool Congress of corruption, he targeted the chief minister and her MP-nephew Abhishek Banerjee – without naming him. “Didi has started a new tax in Bengal – Bhaipo [nephew] Service Tax.”