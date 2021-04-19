Mamata abuses Modi, me for 10 minutes daily: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spends 10 minutes abusing him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi daily because she has no development agenda.

Addressing a public meeting in East Burdwan district, Shah said, “Didi spends 10 minutes abusing Modi and me, and two minutes cursing the security forces. Didi has no agenda for the development of Bengal.”

The Union minister expressed confidence that the BJP would win 122 seats out of 180 Assembly constituencies where polling was held in the first five phases.

He reiterated that Banerjee would be ousted from power on May 2 and would lose the Nandigram seat to the BJP.

“Didi looks very demoralised after five phases of elections. It is clear that the BJP will win more than 122 seats. We are much ahead of her. It is certain that the TMC will go out of power. Suvendu Adhikari will win the elections from Nandigram,” he said. Shah further urged people to bid Banerjee a grand farewell with a huge defeat.

Shah promised that the state’s alleged model of “bomb, bandook aur barood” (bomb, gun and ammunition) will be changed to “vishwas, vikaas aur vyapaar” (confidence, development and business).

Insisting that infiltrators were taking away the benefits meant for the country’s citizens, he said, “People like you and I are second-grade citizens for Didi as we do not add heft to her vote bank.”

He gave assurance that his party, if voted to power in West Bengal, would ensure that cross-border cattle smuggling comes to a stop once and for all.

Claiming that TMC’s goons try to forbid voters from exercising franchise on every polling day, he said Banerjee was angry because people, this time, had come out in large numbers to cast ballots without any fear or anxiety.

Shah, during his address in Swarupnagar, alleged that illegal immigrants were very close to the heart of Banerjee as they make for a chunk of her vote base.