Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee serves defamation notice to PM Modi, seeks apology within 36 hours

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday sent a defamation notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “wildly fabricated allegations” during a public meeting on April 15, PTI reported. The Lok Sabha candidate sought an apology from the Prime Minister within 36 hours failing which he would proceed with legal proceedings.

On April 15, Modi, while addressing a rally in the constituency, had said that the days of the “bua-bhatija” government in the state are numbered, a charge he has often made referring to the CM and her nephew Abhishek.

“… The malice with which you chose to invoke certain unverified, sensationalist and patently inaccurate information, ostensibly at the behest of your party members… has compelled my client to address you vide this letter,” the notice sent to the PM’s official residence and the BJP state headquarters read.

“You (PM Modi) made certain wildly fabricated allegations with the sole intent to mislead the people you were addressing, in order to besmirch my client’s well-earned reputation. Your speech punctuated by false, malicious and defamatory content, was an embodiment of political calculation and mischievous intent,” the notice said. “Such vile and vindictive statements are unbecoming of the post you hold… In the event, an unconditional apology is not issued within 36 hours, my client will be constrained to initiate appropriate proceedings against you in accordance with the laws of this country without any further notice.”

Reacting to the letter, BJP state vice-president Jaiprakash Majumdar said, “The elections (seventh phase) are going to be held tomorrow. Today, such a letter means nothing. It is a meaningless move out of fear of defeat.”

Meanwhile, Mamata today wrote to the Election Commission, seeking “impartial” polling “without any undue interference from the Central government”.