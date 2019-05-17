Malwa’s youth take BJP, Congress job promises with a pinch of salt; for some Modi has an edge

THE issue of jobs seems to be the major talking point in the Malwa region ahead of voting day on May 12.

Youngsters of the region however don’t seem too impressed with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the Congress. “Neither of them is really serious about jobs,” said Ahsaan Mansoori, standing outside the library of the Ahilya Devi University in Indore. Mansoori, a tall, lanky, bearded 23-year-old is a B Sc graduate and is studying in Indore for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam.

Like many recent graduates from the region, Mansoori — who hails from Garat village north of Indore city — is not happy. The BJP, he complained, has made the entire election about nationalism. “Their whole narrative is either about the Army or terror,” Mansoori said.

He said that the Congress manifesto talks about the economy and how the party suggests to work towards improving it; something he does not see in the BJP’s campaign. But he is not very confident of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s promise to fulfill 22 lakh vacancies in the state within a year of coming to power. Most students from the region do not seem aware of the party’s promises.

Only its minimum income scheme Nyuntam Aay Yojana(NYAY) seems to have dominated the discourse.

Despite his misgivings, Modi, Mansoori said, has a definite edge. “How does one win?” he asked. “Either he is very good or the person opposite him in weak,” he asserted, adding, “Yahan toh dono hi cheezein hain (Here, both these things are true.)”

Vikrant Goel, another 25-year-old B Sc graduate preparing for the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) exams, said the BJP “should be talking about jobs, poverty,” but “they only talk about religion”.

Goel’s friend and fellow PCS aspirant, Mohit Kale, who is an engineer, agreed. “How will they create policies for everyone if they dislike other religions?”

Both were unhappy with the saffron party’s move to nominate Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur from Bhopal.”What she said about (Hemant) Karkare was wrong,” they both said.

“Young leaders like Kanhaiya”(the former JNU student leader contesting on a CPI ticket from Bihar’s Begusarai), they chorus when asked what was the need of the hour.

The pessimism seems to have spread to the neighbouring constituency of Dhar. In Mhow, also called Dr Ambedkar Nagar, youngsters share the same listlessness about the claims of both parties.

Rakesh Tailor, an engineer from Indore said he had recently found a job as an apprentice in a private firm which paid him about Rs 8,000 a month. Even jobs like these, he said, require “sifarish (recommendation),” he said.

Tailor was accompanied by Suraj Kori, a 22-year-old who recently completed his BA. Kori was on the lookout for a job. Both said the Modi government had not created enough jobs, but they still found him the best suited candidate to lead the

