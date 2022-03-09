Malout (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Malout (sc) (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Malout (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Ajaib Singh Bhatti. The Malout (sc) seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Malout Sc ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Malout (sc) Election Result 2017

malout (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajaib Singh Bhatti INC 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 2,83,86,020 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,44,011 ~ 8 Lacs+ Baldev Singh IND 0 Illiterate 54 Rs 7,184 ~ 7 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Darshan Singh SAD 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 33,72,238 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurtej Singh CPI 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 5,86,580 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Principal Baldev Singh AAP 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 87,33,720 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Resham Singh IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 23,30,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhdev Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 57 Rs 12,50,083 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Malout Sc candidate of from Harpreet Singh Punjab. Malout (sc) Election Result 2012

malout (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Harpreet Singh SAD 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 29,61,872 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 4,02,508 ~ 4 Lacs+ Baldev Singh IND 1 Not Given 64 Rs 3,23,830 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 1,68,222 ~ 1 Lacs+ Davinder Kumar Arya PPOP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 8,96,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Gagga Singh IND 0 Not Given 60 Rs 3,12,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurcharan Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 32,86,687 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurtej Singh IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,07,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harbans Singh IND 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 16,234 ~ 16 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nathu Ram INC 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 34,50,325 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 4,66,758 ~ 4 Lacs+ Parminder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,30,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Singh IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 83,000 ~ 83 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Veerpal Kaur LJP 0 Not Given 37 Rs 31,200 ~ 31 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

