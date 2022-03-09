Malihabad (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Malihabad (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Malihabad (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Jai Devi. The Malihabad (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Malihabad Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

malihabad (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Acche Lal IND 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 9,76,550 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Kumar Rawat IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 1,25,76,804 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,85,587 ~ 18 Lacs+ Indal Kumar INC 3 10th Pass 55 Rs 97,87,365 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Jagdish BSP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 1,49,01,505 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Bandhu Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 17,617 ~ 17 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Devi BJP 0 Literate 57 Rs 7,87,11,696 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Neelam Saroj Bahujan Awam Party 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 9,91,385 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 63,49,920 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rupendra Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 33 Rs 11,24,140 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar SP 2 10th Pass 41 Rs 4,40,30,036 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 83,85,469 ~ 83 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Malihabad Sc candidate of from Jai Devi Uttar Pradesh. Malihabad (sc) Election Result 2017

malihabad (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Jai Devi BJP 0 Literate 52 Rs 4,59,65,214 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Rawat RLD 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 1,21,06,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,05,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Jitendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 2,50,38,223 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kallu Bahujan Mukti Party 2 Illiterate 52 Rs 57,65,038 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Kumar Saroj Rashtriya Shahri Vikas Party 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 1,06,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajbala SP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 90,10,000 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 27,10,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satya Kumar Gautam BSP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 36,83,854 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 5,57,931 ~ 5 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Malihabad Sc candidate of from Indal Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Malihabad (sc) Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Malihabad (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Malihabad (sc) Assembly is also given here..