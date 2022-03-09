Malerkotla (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Malerkotla (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Malerkotla Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Razia Sultana. The Malerkotla seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Malerkotla ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

malerkotla Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdul Sattar CPI(M) 0 5th Pass 43 Rs 12,05,550 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharminder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 32,55,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ F. Nisara Khatoon Punjab Lok Congress Party 0 Graduate 68 Rs 90,22,443 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hasan Mohammad Apni Ekta Party 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 19,71,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Anwer Lok Insaaf Party 0 5th Pass 39 Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman AAP 0 Doctorate 62 Rs 61,20,832 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Munir IND 3 12th Pass 42 Rs 31,000 ~ 31 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Shakeel IND 1 Illiterate 48 Rs 75,000 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Yasin IND 1 Illiterate 54 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Zubair IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 21,000 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 61 Rs 4,16,81,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nusrat Ali Khan SAD 1 Graduate 63 Rs 1,14,45,300 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,72,568 ~ 3 Lacs+ Razia Sultana INC 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 14,72,41,376 ~ 14 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Saif Ur Ismail IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 12,35,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ Sayed Manzoor Gelani Punjab National Party 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 15,25,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

malerkotla Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Razia Sultana INC 0 10th Pass 50 Rs 10,33,68,282 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,50,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Dharminder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 59,63,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Mahmood Ahmed Thind Indian Union Muslim League 0 Others 40 Rs 1,57,45,035 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Maksood Ul Hak NCP 0 Illiterate 48 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohamad Arshad AAP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 3,74,86,730 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Owais SAD 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 9,32,38,844 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 6,11,92,446 ~ 6 Crore+ Mohd Mukarram Saify IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 29,49,861 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parveen Nusrat AITC 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 1,26,53,100 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Saful Islam IND 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 5,49,246 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shamshad Ali BSP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 36,54,348 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Tanveer Ahmed IND 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 65,015 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Malerkotla candidate of from F. Nesara Khatoon Punjab. Malerkotla Election Result 2012

malerkotla Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) F. Nesara Khatoon SAD 0 Graduate 57 Rs 1,11,78,084 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Alam IND 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 2,42,202 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dev Raj Verma CPM 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 19,46,597 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahmood Ahmed Thind IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 14,18,535 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Mohammad Jamil-ur-rehman BSP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 9,70,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Yaseen IND 1 10th Pass 47 Rs 3,28,297 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nasir Mohd. LJP 0 5th Pass 31 Rs 10,01,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramzan IND 1 Illiterate 38 Rs 1,42,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Razia IND 0 5th Pass 34 Rs 2,20,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Razia Sultana INC 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 11,21,15,574 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 1,43,72,522 ~ 1 Crore+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Malerkotla Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Malerkotla Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Malerkotla Assembly is also given here.