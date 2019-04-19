BJP Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur: Hemant Karkare was killed because I had cursed him

Malegaon terror blast accused and BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, on Friday said that former Mumbai Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare was killed because she had cursed him. Karkare had died fighting terrorists during 26/11 Mumbai attack. He was leading the probe into the Malegaon attack.

“I called Hemant Karkare and asked him to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him — You will be ruined,” Sadhvi Thakur is saying in a video released by news agency ANI.

She added that Karkare had asked her if he should go to God to get proof of her conviction in the terror case. Responding to him, Thakur said that if he feels, he should go. After that the former ATS officer was killed, she claimed.

Karkare, along with senior police officials Ashok Kamte and Vijay Salaskar, were killed outside Cama Hospital in south Mumbai after Ajmal Kasab and his partner Abu Ismail opened fire at their police van during the terror attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Meanwhile, Thakur, who is facing trial for her alleged role in the blast that left six dead and 101 injured, is currently out on bail. She has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for conspiring and abetting a terror act and also faces charges ranging from murder to criminal conspiracy.