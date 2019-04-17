Toggle Menu
Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh joins BJP, likely to contest from Bhopal

After Chouhan and Uma Bharti declined to contest from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, sources told The Indian Express that the party is likely to field Thakur against Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh. An announcement in this regard is likely to be made today evening.  

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is one of the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which six persons were killed. (file photo)

Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday after a meeting with senior BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ramlal, and Prabhat Jha in Bhopal, according to news agency ANI.

“I have formally joined BJP, I will contest elections and will win also,” Thakur told ANI.

After Thakur joined the party, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted: “Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Vs Digvijay Singh in Bhopal ???”

Thakur, one of the accused in the 2008 blast case, is currently out on bail.

Six persons were killed and 101 were injured when an improvised explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off at Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

On December, 27, 2017, the Special NIA court had dropped stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act charges against Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya, Sameer Kulkarni and other accused in the blast case.

