Maldhari Mahapanchayat appeals to community to vote against BJP

Accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of meting out injustice to their community, the Gujarat Maldhari Mahapanchayat has urged the community members to vote against the party in the upcoming assembly elections.

A statement issued by Nagjibhai Desai, spokesperson of Gujarat Maldhari Mahapanchayat, which met on Monday in Mehsana, stated that since the community is extremely unhappy with the BJP government for the past one-and-a-half years, it should unite and “use the power of vote in democracy”.

“…Gujarat Maldhari Mahapanchayat appeals to entire Maldhari community of the state to vote against BJP on December 1 and 5. We are grateful to Congress state president Jagdish Thakor and Congress MLAs who have shown support for the community,” the statement read.

Listing the pending demands of the Maldhari community, Desai told this paper, “The mahapanchayat had sought opinions from the community members since last week and it was decided in a meeting of representatives yesterday (Monday) to vote against the BJP. The community is appealing to use the weapon of vote and teach the BJP a lesson…”

Setting up Maldhari Vasahat (residential areas), withdrawing false police cases against community members, right to be farmers and Scheduled Tribe status to the community living in the forest areas of Gir, Barda and Alech are some of their long pending demands, according to Desai.

The community was alreday up in arms against the BJP government for passing the Gujarat Cattle Control (Keeping and Moving) in Urban Areas Bill, 2022. On September 18 this year, seeking cancellation of the Bill, leaders of the Maldhari community organised a mahapanchayat at Shertha village of Gandhinagar district that was attended by around 50,000 members.

A day later, Governor Acharya Devvrat sent back the Bill to the state government for reconsideration. Following this, on September 21, the Assembly unanimously withdrew the Bill.