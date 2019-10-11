Make MNS a strong opposition: Raj Thackeray says at first poll rally after ED notice

In his first political rally held after he was summoned to the Enforcement Directorate office in August, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday urged the people to make his party as “a strong opposition” in the state.

Advertising

“I have come before you with one demand that is to make MNS a strong opposition party which will not bow before anyone. The ruling party legislators can’t do anything, but the opposition legislators can ask questions to the government for you. I don’t think anybody in this country would have made such a demand,” Thackeray said. Unlike his past speeches, his 16-minute address Thursday was bereft of any criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Once an avid supporter of Modi, Thackeray has over the years had a fallout with the BJP since it came to power in 2014. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the MNS chief had been increasingly critical of the BJP and had campaigned for the Congress-NCP in the state.

After much deliberations, the MNS fielded 103 candidates for the October 21 Assembly elections, and Thursday’s rally was his first political address after the ED notice. On Wednesday, heavy rain had washed out his rally in Pune.

Without taking any names, Thackeray took a swipe at the BJP and said that it’s leaders were associated with the PMC Bank scam. MNS chief said that lot of bank scams were happening and many women were crying outside the banks. “You are not able to withdraw your own hard earned money,” he said.

MNS chief said people would get justice only if MNS becomes a strong opposition party in the state. “Sometimes I feel whether people would get justice from the judiciary. If the government, judiciary and others are working together, then who will listen to your voice and express your anger,” Thackeray said.