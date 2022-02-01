Majithia’s wife files papers from Majitha, he may withdraw

Updated: February 1, 2022 5:43:25 am
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur Monday filed her nomination papers from the Majitha assembly constituency. This development leads to speculation that Majithia may now fight only from the Amritsar East seat against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Majithia had earlier filed his nomination papers from both Majitha and Amritsar East constituencies. On Saturday, Sidhu had dared Majithia to contest from Amritsar East alone. Later, Majithia had said, “I would please him (Sidhu) by discarding Majitha…I may contest only from Amritsar East”.
