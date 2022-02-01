Majithia’s wife files papers from Majitha, he may withdraw

Ganieve Kaur, wife of Bikram Singh Majithia, arrives to file nomination papers, from Majitha on Monday. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur Monday filed her nomination papers from the Majitha assembly constituency. This development leads to speculation that Majithia may now fight only from the Amritsar East seat against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.