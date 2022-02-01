scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Majithia’s wife files papers from Majitha, he may withdraw

🔴 This development leads to speculation that Majithia may now fight only from the Amritsar East seat against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

By: Express News Service | Amritsar |
Updated: February 1, 2022 5:43:25 am
Shiromani Akali Dal, Bikram Singh Majithia, Ganieve Kaur, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab, Punjab latest news, Punjab assembly elections, Punjab polls 2022, SAD, Punjab Congress, indian expressGanieve Kaur, wife of Bikram Singh Majithia, arrives to file nomination papers, from Majitha on Monday. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur Monday filed her nomination papers from the Majitha assembly constituency. This development leads to speculation that Majithia may now fight only from the Amritsar East seat against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Majithia had earlier filed his nomination papers from both Majitha and Amritsar East constituencies. On Saturday, Sidhu had dared Majithia to contest from Amritsar East alone. Later, Majithia had said, “I would please him (Sidhu) by discarding Majitha…I may contest only from Amritsar East”.

