Majithia goes to Amritsar East with 13 promises and Sidhu’s track record

On campaign trail in his new constituency Amritsar East, former minister and SAD candidate Bikram Singh Majithia campaigns armed with a pamphlet carrying 13 promises. Apart from what he promises, he spends significant amount of his time with the electorate in criticising PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for his developmental track record in the constituency and the supposed infighting in the Congress’s Punjab unit.

As Sidhu, Congress campaign committee chief Sunil Jakhar and CM Charanjit Singh Channi met former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi Sunday, Majithia in his constituency was busy telling people that Congress disrespected Jakhar just because of his religion and how Sidhu and Channi did not see eye to eye.

“Sidhu’s open animosity towards chief minister Charanjit Channi and disrespect to the scheduled caste community is there for all to see. He cannot tolerate the fact that a leader from the SC community has become chief minister. He even opposed the candidature of senior SC leader Mohinder Kaypee for this reason alone. There is also resentment among the Hindu community that he has insulted former Pradesh Congress president Sunil Jakhar. This is why people are leaving him in droves despite the fact that he has got desperate and is distributing posts to leaders from the constituency to keep them in the party. It is clear that Sidhu has defeat staring him in the face and has got jittery now,” Majithia tells people.

Majithia also claims that Sidhu doesn’t answer the phones of his councillors.

“I appeal you to rise above the groupism and above the parties and vote for the development of the constituency,” says Majithia angling for anti-Sidhu votes.

Apart from making such emotional appeals, Majithia also has some promises up his sleeve.

“There would be a medical college in every district of Punjab and government school students will get 33 per cent reservations in these medical and other professional colleges,” reads one of the 13 promises on the pamphlets being distributed in the localities of Amritsar East. Students have been also promised Rs 10 lakh interest free loan for pursing the dream of studying abroad.

Not only this, the pamphlet also promises 75 per cent reservation for the youth of Punjab in the government and the private sector in state. Haryana government’s attempt to provide 75 per cent quota to the residents of state had been stayed by the SC recently.

Soon after becoming CM, Channi had also said that a law will be brought soon for providing reservation in jobs to the youth of the state. However, his government made no such law.

Another interesting promise on Majithia’s list is MSP on the milk, vegetables and fruits. Farmers have been also promised Rs 10 discount in diesel from market price.

Despite facing throat issues, Majithia goes all out at meetings in narrow lanes of Amritsar East that has been represented by Sidhu family for the last 17 years.

He begins his speeches with both Sikh and Hindu religious slogans and then seeks votes to bring development to his constituency. Majithia also makes a special appeal to women to vote for him.

On a lighter note, he adds: “My wife is contesting from Majitha. I will be very embarrassed if my wife won from Majitha with greater margin. So kindly make me victorious with more votes. It is matter of dignity for me.”