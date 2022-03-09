Majitha (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Majitha (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Majitha Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SAD candidate Bikram Singh. The Majitha seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

majitha Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ganieve Kaur Majithia SAD 0 Graduate 46 Rs 12,07,12,819 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 1,34,25,853 ~ 1 Crore+ Inderjit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 25,67,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 4,30,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Jagwinder Pal Singh (Jagga Majithia) INC 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 1,13,46,852 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,99,891 ~ 23 Lacs+ Jasmeet Singh Randhawa IND 4 12th Pass 31 Rs 52,82,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 4,86,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Kulwant Singh Kotla Gujran Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 8th Pass 49 Rs 67,05,000 ~ 67 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Maninder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 2,42,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramjit Singh Jajeani IND 4 10th Pass 53 Rs 87,46,000 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 4,85,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Pardeep Singh BJP 0 Others 52 Rs 2,41,20,749 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 41,27,999 ~ 41 Lacs+ Sukhjinder Raj Singh (Lalli) AAP 2 Post Graduate 65 Rs 5,81,36,621 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 60,00,000 ~ 60 Lacs+

majitha Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bikram Singh SAD 0 Graduate 41 Rs 25,22,80,202 ~ 25 Crore+ / Rs 1,16,62,521 ~ 1 Crore+ Gagandeep Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 2,01,01,718 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Himmat Singh IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 30,78,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Himmat Singh Shergill AAP 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 4,54,12,280 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 97,72,055 ~ 97 Lacs+ Kulwant Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 5th Pass 44 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Sukhjinder Raj Singh (lalli) INC 1 Post Graduate 59 Rs 6,09,10,720 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 78,73,186 ~ 78 Lacs+ Sukhjinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 55 Rs 51,00,167 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhjinder Singh Tanel IND 0 10th Pass 29 Rs 1,20,322 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surjit Singh BSP 1 10th Pass 39 Rs 3,04,973 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Waryam Singh IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 74,000 ~ 74 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Majitha candidate of from Bikram Singh Majitha Punjab. Majitha Election Result 2012

majitha Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bikram Singh Majitha SAD 1 Graduate 36 Rs 11,21,18,806 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 65,00,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ Balwinder Singh CPI 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 1,28,77,932 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bikram Singh IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 5,40,48,867 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 70,00,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ Satinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 2,00,92,400 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Shalinder Singh Yadav IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 10,10,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shalinderjit Singh INC 1 10th Pass 36 Rs 1,13,34,877 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,91,562 ~ 14 Lacs+ Sital Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 4,07,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhjinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 17,89,850 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sukhwinder Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 62,000 ~ 62 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Waryam Singh IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

