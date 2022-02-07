‘Majitha is family, women empowerment key issue’

Till a few days back, she was busy taking care of her children and home with no plans to even campaign for her husband and three-time MLA Bikram Singh Majithia, the former minister and senior SAD leader recently booked in a drug case.

In fact, Ganieve Kaur had not campaigned for her husband in the past two elections that he had contested after their marriage in 2009 and won from his constituency Majitha.

But with dynamics of Punjab politics changing with each passing day ahead of polls scheduled for February 20, Ganieve is now the SAD candidate from Majitha — a role that she never opted for but has taken head on. Excerpts from an interview with Divya Goyal Gopal and Kamaldeep Singh Brar.

Bikram Singh Majithia has been three-time MLA from Majitha on SAD ticket but after Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu challenged him to contest from one seat only, he announced that you would contest from Majitha in his place. What made you agree to enter politics seeing you never even campaigned for him?

I agreed to enter politics as I will stand with my husband at every step no matter what. All sorts of allegations are being put on Bikram (Majithia) but people who actually know him know well that he is not the kind of person who would desert anyone whom he loves, especially the people of Majitha. He considers people of Majitha as his family. So when it came to a point that he had to contest from one seat only, he chose me because he couldn’t have handed over the responsibility of Majitha to any random person just like that. Seeing the circumstances, he chose his wife because he thought I was the appropriate person to handle this big responsibility. Earlier, he handled all his elections on his own, but when time came for me to step in, he trusted me and I agreed.

What do you have to say about the drug case registered against him?

I won’t like to comment on it politically but again people who know Bikram know that he is far, far away from such things (drugs). We are a vegetarian family and we do not even get eggs in our house. I can only say that such allegations which are being made against him are horrendous and horrible. Those who know the reality know that it is fake case that has been registered against him.

What would be your priority if elected?

My priority would be to work for the women. I can relate to their problems because till a few days back, I was also a homemaker and never knew that I will have to enter politics.

According to you, what is the issue that matters the most?

What matters the most is the empowerment, upliftment and welfare of women. If a woman is not educated, then what is she going to teach to her children? I promise that I will work for women of Majitha, as much as I could. I will work for their education and financial independence. Unemployment is another major issue and it further leads to drug addiction among youths. I will try to make optimum use of the opportunity that has come to me and keep women on priority.

How are you handling the sudden change from a homemaker to a politician that too just a few days ahead of polls?

I am active in politics for the first time. My two sons, aged 8 and 10, are not habitual of living without me but now I leave the house early for campaigning and reach back late. I try to stay connected with them and keep a track of their homework etc. but they miss me. However, I also have a responsibility that has been given to me by Bikram. He said that we will take care of people of Majitha like we do of our children. I am not a politician but my husband has entrusted me with this big responsibility because he trusts me for raising our children. Obviously, children will remain neglected for 20 days. But I talk to them every day. I keep an eye through video call. I check their homework. I talk to their teachers. Homework is submitted through me. It will be my intention that I should take care of both families — one in Majitha and other in Chandigarh.

What are your qualifications and other interests?

I am a graduate in economics and later also studied art history. I worked with an art auction house for some years. Now I enjoy reading books. I have been a fulltime homemaker. My great grandfather father had contested on SAD ticket in 1952. Otherwise no one from parents’ families was in politics. I have even not gone to an art gallery since the marriage.

What is your first impression of politics after coming to Majitha ?

People show so much love and affection to politicians. I had never imagined this. I will try to do something for development of people.

Do you think your presence will help more women from Majitha to participate and come to election meetings?

I don’t know what was participation of women before I entered the fray, so I can’t comment about that. But definitely women would be more comfortable with me in the field. They could share their problems more freely with me.