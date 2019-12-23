Majhganon (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Majhganon Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Majhganon Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Majhganon (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

majhganon Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Birua IND 0 Graduate Professional 48 Three Lakh+ / 0 Barkuwar Gagrai Bhartiya Azad Sena 1 Graduate 50 Thirty-Five Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Bhupendra Pingua BJP 2 Graduate 46 Twenty-Eight Lakh+ / Thirteen Lakh+ Binod Kumar Sawaiyan Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Ulgulan) 0 Graduate Professional 50 Twenty-Seven Lakh+ / Eight Lakh+ Charan Chattar Jharkhand Party 0 12th Pass 29 Three Lakh+ / 0 Jogesh Kalundia Ambedkarite Party of India 2 12th Pass 29 Fifteen Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ Joseph Purty JVM(P) 0 12th Pass 40 Seventy-One Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ Madhav Chandra Kunkal IND 1 Graduate 28 Two Thousand+ / 0 Nandlal Birua AJSU Party 0 12th Pass 29 Eight Lakh+ / Eight Lakh+ Niral Purty JMM 0 12th Pass 50 One Crore+ / 0 Roshni Sinku AAP 0 Graduate 27 Twenty Lakh+ / Six Lakh+ Salkhan Murmu JD(U) 4 Post Graduate 67 Fifty Lakh+ / 0 Sanjay Boipai IND 0 Post Graduate 41 Seventy-Two Lakh+ / 0 Subhash Chandra Pingua IND 0 12th Pass 51 Five Lakh+ / Fifty Thousand+ Sukhdeo Biruli BSP 0 10th Pass 55 Twenty-Two Lakh+ / Fifty Thousand+ Vivekanand Hessa Jharkhand Peoples Party 1 12th Pass 25 Seventy-Six Thousand+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

