Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Majhawan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Majhawan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Majhawan assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Majhawan |
March 9, 2022 7:21:52 pm
Majhawan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Majhawan Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Shuchismita Maurya. The Majhawan seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Majhawan ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

majhawan Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Abhishek Tripathi Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party 6 Graduate 38 Rs 16,14,85,030 ~ 16 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Archana Mishra LJP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 98,40,000 ~ 98 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Deepa Maurya Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 7,21,050 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Devendra Prasad Mishra Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 51,65,100 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 1,03,424 ~ 1 Lacs+
Dr. Akhilesh Kumar Dwivedi JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 37,16,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 4,74,34,596 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,82,41,478 ~ 1 Crore+
Isarar Ahmad Rashtriya Samaj Dal (R) 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 24,65,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kallu IND 0 8th Pass 64 Rs 66,36,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kamalesh Kumar Mishra Rashtravadi Vikas Party 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 34,56,243 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Mrityunjay Singh Suraksha Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 4,46,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pusplata Bind BSP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 2,37,75,307 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Rohit Shukla SP 2 Post Graduate 34 Rs 1,63,16,929 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Shesh Dhar Dubey AAP 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 27,07,875 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+
Shiv Shanker Chaubey INC 0 Graduate 65 Rs 1,31,37,980 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,89,332 ~ 1 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Majhawan candidate of from Shuchismita Maurya Uttar Pradesh.

Majhawan Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Shuchismita Maurya
BJP

majhawan Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Shuchismita Maurya BJP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 46,85,68,662 ~ 46 Crore+ / Rs 6,06,00,000 ~ 6 Crore+
Arvind Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 19,41,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ashish Shoshit Sandesh Party 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 21,80,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Babau Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 1,09,38,476 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Ganesh Prasad SHS 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 8,80,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Hari Shankar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 20,32,516 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Israr Ahmad IND 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 3,75,400 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kanhaiya Lal IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 1,38,150 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh IND 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 5,34,258 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Kumar Pandey Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party 0 Graduate 28 Rs 17,86,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajeshwer Prasad Rashtriya Apna Dal 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 1,72,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Ramesh Chand BSP 3 10th Pass 42 Rs 9,24,99,846 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 1,95,88,057 ~ 1 Crore+
Ramkali Vikas Party 0 5th Pass 56 Rs 3,22,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rohit Shukla SP 2 Post Graduate 29 Rs 45,75,958 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shyamdhar Dubey RPI 1 Graduate 45 Rs 52,15,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 6,85,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Surya Prakash Manavadhikar Janshakti Party 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 51,63,700 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+
Tulsi Das Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 20,20,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vivek Kumar Bhartiya Rashtriya Jansatta 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 9,85,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Majhawan candidate of from Ramesh Chand Uttar Pradesh.

Majhawan Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Ramesh Chand
BSP

majhawan Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Ramesh Chand BSP 1 12th Pass 38 Rs 2,59,70,234 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,26,03,883 ~ 1 Crore+
Ajay INC 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 23,55,869 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 69,906 ~ 69 Thou+
Akhilesh Kumar Singh PMSP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 46,56,988 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 5,05,398 ~ 5 Lacs+
Chetnarayan Singh BJP 3 10th Pass 33 Rs 1,79,51,900 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,50,000 ~ 22 Lacs+
Jag Prasad AD 0 Literate 53 Rs 4,71,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Radheyshyam IND 0 8th Pass 61 Rs 3,86,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Raj Kumar Upadhyay LJP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 6,24,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajendra Prasad SP 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 68,74,874 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rameshwar Prasad Swarashtra Jan Party 0 Graduate 60 Rs 19,34,978 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shailendra Kumar MD 0 Literate 29 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Surya Prakash ARVP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 3,50,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tulasi Das RLM 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 3,51,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Majhawan Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Majhawan Assembly is also given here..

