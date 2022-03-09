Majhawan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Majhawan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Majhawan Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Shuchismita Maurya. The Majhawan seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Majhawan ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

majhawan Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ramesh Chand BSP 1 12th Pass 38 Rs 2,59,70,234 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,26,03,883 ~ 1 Crore+ Ajay INC 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 23,55,869 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 69,906 ~ 69 Thou+ Akhilesh Kumar Singh PMSP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 46,56,988 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 5,05,398 ~ 5 Lacs+ Chetnarayan Singh BJP 3 10th Pass 33 Rs 1,79,51,900 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,50,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Jag Prasad AD 0 Literate 53 Rs 4,71,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Radheyshyam IND 0 8th Pass 61 Rs 3,86,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar Upadhyay LJP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 6,24,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Prasad SP 0 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 68,74,874 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rameshwar Prasad Swarashtra Jan Party 0 Graduate 60 Rs 19,34,978 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra Kumar MD 0 Literate 29 Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surya Prakash ARVP 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 3,50,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tulasi Das RLM 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 3,51,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Majhawan Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state.