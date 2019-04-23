Maintain status quo on Dwarka seat: Supreme Court

Clarifying that “the seat occupied by (Pabubha) Manek… shall not be notified to be vacant, the Supreme Court on Monday said that status quo be maintained on the Dwarka seat held by the BJP MLA. Manek, a seven-time MLA from Dwarka, had challenged the Gujarat High Court order that had declared his election void.

However, a three-judge bench of the apex court did not order a stay on the Gujarat HC order of April 12 as sought by Manek. The apex court in its order noted that the case will now be further heard in September.

The Gujarat HC had declared that the nomination of Manek was defective and the said defect was “of substantial character”.

Swarupama Chaturvedi, representing Manek, said, “Relying on SC judgments, our argument is that the defect is a technical error and not one of substantial nature. The Gujarat HC relied on wrong judgments wherein the Returning Officer (RO) had given opportunity to candidates to rectify. However, such is not the case here. The RO has accepted the nomination form, which only signifies that he can identify the candidate, correctly,” said Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi added moreover the RO, involved in this matter, was handling only one constituency and not multiple wherein confusion might arise whether Pabubha Manek is of this seat or that.

Chaturvedi also emphasised on the fact that the same page does contain any mention of the name of the candidate and his constituency. “Even if the name and constituency have not been mentioned in the first line (where it was supposed to be mentioned), the name and number of the constituency has been mentioned in the ninth line of the same page and appears in up to five to seven occasions in the form (2B),” Chaturvedi said.

Manek’s nomination form had mentioned the “name of the proposer” in the first line of Part-1 of the nomination form, where the “number and name of the constituency” was to be mentioned. The Gujarat HC, while invalidating Manek’s election, had noted that “there is a complete exclusion of the name and number of the constituency in Part-1 of the form. This (line one) is the only place in Part-1 of Form 2B, where this information is required and stated.” The court had ruled that given this is a significant information that cannot be overlooked, “the said defect would therefore fall under the head of ‘a defect of substantial character’ as contemplated under the provisions of the Representation of People’s Act.”

According to Chaturvedi, the decision now lies with the state Assembly speaker, Rajendra Trivedi, whether to disqualify Manek from the Vidhan Sabha.

Trivedi, however told The Indian Express, “I have not received any copy of the court’s order and can only comment thereafter.”