Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mainpuri Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav. The Mainpuri seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

mainpuri Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gaurav Nand BSP 4 Post Graduate 36 Rs 4,83,31,684 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ Jayveer Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 63 Rs 17,53,85,682 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav SP 8 12th Pass 52 Rs 22,05,41,194 ~ 22 Crore+ / Rs 1,13,40,931 ~ 1 Crore+ Vineeta INC 0 Graduate 38 Rs 12,04,090 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

mainpuri Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav SP 2 12th Pass 47 Rs 17,60,92,187 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 29,97,527 ~ 29 Lacs+ Ashok Kumar BJP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 18,83,840 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Maharaj Singh BSP 1 10th Pass 56 Rs 3,56,01,348 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 8,16,636 ~ 8 Lacs+ Maharaj Singh IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 30,84,850 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pal Singh IND 0 Graduate 60 Rs 27,71,740 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar RLD 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,03,12,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramnaresh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Literate 57 Rs 24,76,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 7,80,587 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satyendra Singh Manav Hit Party 1 10th Pass 36 Rs 1,00,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh IND 0 8th Pass 66 Rs 4,27,400 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Surjeet Singh IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 9,29,550 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Jan Adhikar Manch 4 10th Pass 47 Rs 4,09,90,798 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

mainpuri Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajkumar Alias Raju Yadav SP 1 12th Pass 42 Rs 9,21,94,533 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 61,05,059 ~ 61 Lacs+ Bhagwat Dass RSMD 0 Literate 52 Rs 1,05,02,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kalicharan INC 0 Post Graduate 70 Rs 70,59,785 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 1,41,616 ~ 1 Lacs+ Narendra Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 45,59,414 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rama Shakya BSP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,00,27,247 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Sanjeev JD(S) 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 4,11,042 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 83,51,796 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Styendra IND 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 11,85,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Verma Alias Lalu JKP 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 1,74,23,305 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 61,27,528 ~ 61 Lacs+ Surjan Singh RALP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 2,49,050 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh RLM 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 26,81,666 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Upendra PECP 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 23,87,777 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vineeta IND 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 2,03,531 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Kumar LJP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 8,07,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

