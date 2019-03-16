MainBhiChowkidar campaign: Rahul mocks Modi, says ‘you feeling a little guilty today’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching #MainBhiChowkidar campaign and said the PM is feeling “a little guilty today”.

After PM Modi shared a post describing everyone who is fighting corruption as a “chowkidar”, Gandhi tweeted a photo, in which PM Modi is seen with Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Anil Ambani and Vijay Mallya among others.

Defensive tweet Mr Modi! You feeling a little guilty today? pic.twitter.com/ztVGRlc599 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 16, 2019

Earlier in the day, PM Modi urged his supporters to take the ‘main bhi chowkidar’ (I too am watchman) pledge. “Your chowkidar is standing firm and serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

In a video along with his post, and announced that he would hold a #MainBhiChowkidar programme on March 31, days before the first phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Soon after this, #MainBhiChowkidar began trending on Twitter this morning.

PM Modi has described himself in the past as a chowkidar, who will not allow corruption in the Indian system. However, Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have taken jibes at him saying “chowkidar chor hai” (the watchman is the thief). Highlighting alleged discrepancies in the Rafale deal with France, he has claimed that PM Modi only served the interests of his ‘industrialist-friends’.