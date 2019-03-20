Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign: PM Modi to interact with people from 500 places on March 31

UPBEAT OVER the “success” of Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will it take to the next level by interacting with those who pledged support to it in 500 places across the country via video conference on March 31.

“It has become a people’s movement,” said Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at a press conference at the party headquarters on Tuesday. He said the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ hashtag has been tweeted 20 lakh times and had 1,680 crore impressions. “One crore people have taken the pledge to be chowkidars,” he said. Click for more election news

On Wednesday, Modi will address around 25 lakh “chowkidars” via video conferencing to celebrate Holi.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister urged his supporters on Twitter to take the pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils. BJP leaders, including party president Amit Shah and Union ministers, followed suit and later prefixed their name on the microblogging site with ‘chowkidar’ as they sought people’s support for the party in the Lok Sabha polls.

Prasad said the Prime Minister will interact with people from different walks of life, including BJP leaders and allies, professionals and farmers, from some “field location”. He said that Modi in his campaign for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls had projected himself as the “first servant” and “chowkidar” of the country.

“Those who are out on bail and are being investigated, those whose properties are under investigation and those who are facing legal actions have a problem with this campaign as they have a lot to hide,” he said. “If they have nothing to hide, then they should also join the campaign.” He described the campaign as a “positive narrative” of the masses for a “corruption-free” India.