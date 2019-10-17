Modi govt doesn’t understand economics: Gehlot

Blaming the Narendra Modi government for the deterioration of financial health of states, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday that the “Modi government does not understand economics at all”.

Contending that the economy was still reeling from the disastrous effects of demonetisation, Gehlot, who was in Mumbai for Congress’s election campaign, slammed the Centre for slashing funds and grants to states for implementation of centrally sponsored schemes.

“The Goods and Services Tax was an idea that the Congress gave to the nation. But they made a mess of it by proposing various tax slabs,” he said.

Slamming the BJP government for not fulfilling the poll promises it had made in 2014, Gehlot alleged that the BJP has been using the garb of “nationalism” to hide its failures. “Elections are normally fought on ideology, principles and policies but the Modi-Shah duo doesn’t believe in it. They have been fighting elections on emotive grounds making political capital out of nationalism, religion and achievements of war heroes,” he said.