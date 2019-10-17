Mahrashtra polls: ‘Creating my own space, not a challenger to Ajit Pawar,’ says Rohit

A BJP heavyweight minister who is seeking a third consecutive term and a Pawar family scion whose electoral debut has hogged the limelight — the election contest in Karjat-Jamkhed, featuring Maharashtra BJP minister Ram Shinde and NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar’s grandson Rohit is proving to be a potboiler. The Indian Express caught up with the two candidates on the campaign trail and spoke to them on their poll prospects and politics.

Karjat-Jamkhed is considered a borough of the BJP. Why did you choose to contest from here?

I like taking up challenges. It increases belief in my own abilities and give all those associated with the process a ray of hope. I’m trying to communicate my development model with people, win their trust. The Bharatiya Janata Party has designed the ‘Mali-Dhangar-Vanjari’ caste model in this constituency. But through effective dialogue with everyone, I want to prove that the so-called model is just a political model. I’m attempting social engineering; hopefully it will work out.

What is the development model you are promoting?

The region faces water scarcity. We should focus on bringing factories that are more labour intensive and less water intensive. Nothing has been done in the region for the unorganised sector. We have held discussions with various stakeholders and will evolve a detailed employment policy. We should also make attempts at changing the cropping pattern in the region.

But there are some parts (in the constituency) where the NCP-Congress never polled more than 10 per cent votes.

That’s true. In the past, a sincere attempt at connecting with voters in these regions was not made. There were some pockets where the NCP workers weren’t even allowed to campaign previously. But this time I’m receiving a warm welcome in these pockets. And it’s just due to direct communication with the voters. The fear people had (in such belts) to express themselves has gone away.

The constituency has a history of caste strife. The contest between a prominent Maratha and a heavyweight Dhangar has heightened the poll pitch. Your views?

A majority of the voters in the region (49.5 per cent) are Marathas. But I’m not even talking about it or promoting it. I believe in taking everyone into confidence. They (the BJP) also thought I’d invoke the caste card, but I didn’t. They have now begun doing it themselves.

Speculation of a legacy war in the Pawar family has been doing the rounds since the Lok Sabha polls. Your views?

There is no such feud. I don’t really know how the discussion even came up. But, in some ways, the discussion has helped me reach out to voters and communicate my views.

You are being projected as a challenger to Ajit Pawar and Parth Pawar? What are your political ambitions like?

I completely disagree with a statement that says I’m challenging them. I’d rather say that I’m creating my own space. There is no challenger in the Pawar family. It is an incorrect perception. You must know that Ajitdada has been an important pillar in my life — it was he who had declared my candidature in the (Baramati) Zilla Parishad, he also played a role in arranging my marriage and had a role to play in my nomination in the Assembly poll as well.

When a new person comes forward, some people around an (established) leader tend to get insecure. Rumours are spread by them.

As far as my political ambitions go, I want to be so powerful that a phone call from my side should be enough to immediately address an issue faced by a needy person. But that can happen when our party becomes more powerful. We, in the (Pawar) family and our larger family (the party), have to all stick together and strategise to make the party stronger.

There is a family-feud with the Vikhe-Patils, notwithstanding, you were seen bonding with Sujay Vikhe-Patil ahead of the polls. Were you trying to build bridges with an eye at the poll?

It is about giving that space. If you have to carry out development, communication and interaction between two people of different parties is a must.