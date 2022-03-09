Maholi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Maholi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Maholi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Shashank Trivedi. The Maholi seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

maholi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shashank Trivedi BJP 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 1,83,02,435 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,04,951 ~ 6 Lacs+ Amit Singh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Graduate 32 Rs 3,23,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anup Kumar Gupta SP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 42,07,84,842 ~ 42 Crore+ / Rs 2,23,89,293 ~ 2 Crore+ Ashish Kumar IND 0 Literate 42 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Vijay Shree RPI(A) 1 Graduate 48 Rs 3,95,25,023 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Khushi Ram Chaudhary Uttar Pradesh Republican Party 1 12th Pass 47 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahanand Bajpai IND 0 Not Given 52 Rs 5,20,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Singh Verma Lok Dal 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 15,11,289 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Chandra Mishra BSP 5 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,19,06,324 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,10,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rajaram IND 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 16,20,244 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramautar Nishad Jai Hind Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 73 Rs 37,24,496 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ S. P. Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 92,59,352 ~ 92 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarojani Devi CPI(ML)(L) 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 7,25,436 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subedar IND 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 23,61,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vineet Kumar RLD 2 Post Graduate 38 Rs 45,59,679 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Maholi candidate of from Anoop Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Maholi Election Result 2012

maholi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anoop Kumar SP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 6,73,44,580 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 72,40,584 ~ 72 Lacs+ Bhanu Pratap Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 1,29,12,184 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,166 ~ 4 Lacs+ Dinesh Kumar RLM 2 Graduate 44 Rs 4,37,21,359 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 18,23,190 ~ 18 Lacs+ Gaya Prashad INC 2 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 81,70,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Khushi Ram Chaudhary ASP 2 12th Pass 41 Rs 1,80,997 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Chandra Mishra BSP 5 12th Pass 59 Rs 1,15,38,322 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Narendra LJP 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 2,55,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash AITC 0 Not Given 43 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Pratap Narayan RJTP 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 23,96,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pyare Lal JD(U) 0 Graduate 55 Rs 7,63,356 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ R. A. Singh PECP 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 31,60,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Seema Shukla NCP 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 27,25,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

