Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats.

The Mahoba Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rakesh Kumar Goswami. The Mahoba seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

mahoba Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anil Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 40,19,639 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 28,00,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ Anil Singh IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 75,500 ~ 75 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Arjun Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 1,25,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dev Pratap Singh Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 39 Rs 45,000 ~ 45 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Kumar Nagaich IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Devraj IND 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 10,000 ~ 10 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ehsan Bahujan Mukti Party 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 1,08,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Kumar Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 10th Pass 25 Rs 23,25,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep Kushwaha Jan Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 5,76,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh IND 0 10th Pass 63 Rs 35,88,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Kumar AAP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 29,20,123 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 11,800 ~ 11 Thou+ Manoj Tiwari SP 1 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 1,54,80,382 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Kumar Goswami BJP 2 Literate 68 Rs 7,29,48,737 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sagar INC 1 Graduate 30 Rs 94,41,545 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar Sahu BSP 1 Graduate 46 Rs 20,81,11,735 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 1,22,22,317 ~ 1 Crore+

mahoba Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rakesh Kumar Goswami BJP 0 Graduate Professional 63 Rs 4,92,13,372 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Arimardan Singh BSP 7 10th Pass 67 Rs 10,26,43,975 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Munnalal Dhuriya Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 27,39,276 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 17,92,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Singh IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 59,20,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramswaroop IND 1 Post Graduate 49 Rs 81,23,500 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 12,35,62,913 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 1,46,92,978 ~ 1 Crore+ Savita Singh Fauji Janta Party 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uttam Singh RLD 0 Graduate 35 Rs 7,48,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

