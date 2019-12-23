Maheshpur (Jharkhand) Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Maheshpur Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Maheshpur Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Maheshpur (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

maheshpur Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Elias Kisku IND 0 12th Pass 27 Forty-One Thousand+ / 0 Gopin Soren CPI(M) 0 Graduate 56 Twenty-Two Lakh+ / Eighteen Thousand+ Jantu Soren JD(U) 0 Graduate 41 Two Lakh+ / 0 Mistry Soren BJP 1 Graduate Professional 50 Seventy-Six Lakh+ / 0 Origanesh Hembrom Jharkhand Peoples Party 0 12th Pass 44 Three Lakh+ / 0 Saiman Murmu AITC 0 8th Pass 42 Thirty-Eight Lakh+ / 0 Saul Hansda IND 0 8th Pass 40 Twelve Lakh+ / 0 Shankar Pahariya BSP 0 8th Pass 27 One Lakh+ / 0 Shivdhan Hembrom JVM(P) 0 Post Graduate 63 Sixty-Six Lakh+ / 0 Stefan Marandi IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Three Lakh+ / 0 Stephen Marandi JMM 0 Post Graduate 66 Four Crore+ / Thirty-Six Lakh+ Suphal Marandi AJSU Party 0 8th Pass 65 Fifty-Four Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

