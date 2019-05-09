EC clean chit to Mahesh Sharma over ‘Pappi’ jibe

The Election Commission (EC) has let Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma off the hook for his “Pappu” reference for Congress President Rahul Gandhi and “Pappu ki Pappi” remark for Priyanka Gandhi.

Sharma was issued a showcause notice on May 4. The poll panel is learnt to have considered his response to the notice and decided to give him a clean chit.

Union Min Mahesh Sharma in Sikandrabad- “Agar Mamata Banerjee yahan aa karke Kathak kare aur K’taka CM geet gaye toh kaun sun raha hai? Pappu kehta hai ki PM banunga,ab toh Pappu ki Pappi (Priyanka Gandhi)bhi aa gayi.Inse upar uth kar dekhna hai toh aaj humara sher Modi hai(16/3) pic.twitter.com/AQW6tCtRzZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 18, 2019

Ekbote and his aides ‘attacked’

Pune: Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote and his aides were allegedly attacked by a group of nearly 50 people at a temple in Zendewadi following a minor dispute on Tuesday night.

Ekbote has lodged a complaint in this case at the Saswad police station. Police have booked Pandit Modak, Vivek Modak, Nikhil Darekar and 50 others under sections 143, 147, 149, 323, 504, 506, 295 (a) of the Indian Penal Code, pertaining to charges of unlawful assembly, rioting and criminal intimidation among others, and sections of the Bombay Police Act.

The incident took place at a Hanuman temple in Zendewadi, where Ekbote had gone to attend a religious function on Tuesday where agroup of about 50 people allegedly thrashed Ekbote and his aides.