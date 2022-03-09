Mahasi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mahasi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Mahasi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Sureshwar Singh. The Mahasi seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

mahasi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Budharam AAP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 78,79,853 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dileep Kumar Sarvajan Hitay Party 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar Shukla BSP 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 2,62,72,661 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Dr. Rajesh Tiwari INC 2 Doctorate 42 Rs 1,21,80,086 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,78,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Gopal IND 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 7,98,800 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Kumar Ojha SP 3 12th Pass 50 Rs 1,30,42,033 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 7,61,890 ~ 7 Lacs+ Lekhraj Sabka Dal United 0 Illiterate 58 Rs 4,70,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sureshwar Singh BJP 5 12th Pass 63 Rs 3,08,08,376 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

mahasi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sureshwar Singh BJP 6 12th Pass 58 Rs 1,63,46,286 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,86,438 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ali Akbar INC 0 Graduate 41 Rs 49,83,307 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Krishna Kumar Ojha BSP 1 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,26,80,025 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,49,033 ~ 20 Lacs+ Mishri Lal IND 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 33,37,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Piyush IND 0 Graduate 36 Rs 58,000 ~ 58 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar Sabka Dal United 1 8th Pass 36 Rs 39,97,386 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Niwas Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 44,42,246 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Shiv Narayan IND 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 8,44,638 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Lal IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 6,10,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vandan Tivari IND 0 Not Given 34 Rs 27,30,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

mahasi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Krishna Kumar Ojha BSP 1 12th Pass 40 Rs 85,19,215 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 10,69,682 ~ 10 Lacs+ Awdhesh Kumar Naag IND 0 Literate 43 Rs 1,49,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devesh Chadra Majnu INC 1 Graduate 48 Rs 26,33,126 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar Shukla JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 1,04,11,249 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 27,03,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ Iqbal Narayan Indian Union Muslim League 0 Literate 45 Rs 8,69,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdamba Prasad SHSP 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 10,38,100 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Baksh Singh RLM 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 35,79,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Ujjair Alias Shadab VAJP 0 Graduate 27 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Muhammad Kaleem RUC 0 Literate 45 Rs 12,34,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ Pankaj Kumar Pathak IJP 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 6,55,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh SP 6 Doctorate 41 Rs 33,69,892 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Adhar IND 0 Literate 48 Rs 2,52,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Samujh PECP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 31,05,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Shatrohan Lal Verma JKP 0 8th Pass 45 Rs 13,55,262 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sitaram Jaiswal IND 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 30,44,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

