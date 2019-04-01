Maharasthra: Jobs, education, religious freedom–First-time voters list expectations

“Is it even possible to be born with work experience,” asks Hussain Mandviwala, a 22-year-old, second-year LLB student, as he recalls his experience of not being offered an internship at several companies he applied to on account of his lack of experience. He now plans to go abroad. “In India, even LLB and CA graduates remain underpaid and are offered clerical jobs to begin with,” he says.

A first-time voter in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mandviwala says he appreciated newly appointed Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora’s ideas on education that he aired at a college event but is yet to make up his mind about who his vote will go to.

With 1.19 crore first-time voters in Maharashtra alone this year, according to the Election Commission of India’s data, it is clear to all parties that students are a group none can afford to ignore.

Ajinkya Bhat, a hotel management graduate, doesn’t find the college curriculum student-friendly. “Despite your preference of either culinary arts or hospitality management, you are taught everything. Once you are out of college, you usually don’t know which companies to apply to. Despite placement cells, many of my friends are struggling to get a job and some are overqualified for the job they have settled for,” he says.

Bhat, who will also cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections for the first time, says that building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is not one of his concerns. “…I don’t connect to the Ram temple issue. We need a party that lets people practise their religion and also looks after their aspirations,” he adds.

Reeva Sakaria, who ranked sixth in the Asian Skating Championship and has been

representing India since 2012, says, “I have participated in four international championships, without any support from the Roller Skating Federation of India. Neither is there a single facility across India that has skating rinks of international standards. My request to the next government is, rise above cricket and also look towards other sports.”

Students’ Law Council president Sachin Pawar feels that college grievance cells are not the best places to address student problems. “We feel there is need to have a Student Protection Act with a tribunal at district level. Many students don’t approach grievance cells as the faculty they have complaints against are also part of it. We need a third party to make decisions and offer redressal,” he says.

The said Act, according to him, should also have a mechanism against colleges charging high fees. “Many colleges don’t adhere to guidelines of the Fee Regulatory Authority,” he says.

Every political party is going all out to woo the young generation. “Youth is not just vote for us, it is tremendous power for us,” reads the tagline of Modi Yuva Shakti Pratishthan’s website. In January and February, members of the group covered nearly 22 colleges across Mumbai. BJP leader Madhav Bhandari said, “Our first campaign was for voter registration. Our members helped students register through the Election Commission website and for filling forms. In the coming days, we plan on hosting ‘Namo Chai Chaupal’ with the slogan, ‘Modi Sarkar Phir Ek Baar’.”

Even if the AAP is not contesting in the state, the party’s student wing has been active. The Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti is raising issues of scholarships. “We have already begun giving talks protesting budget cuts of central universities in providing research fellowships, especially to students of SC/ST category,” said Shyam Sonar, RTE activist and AAP spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has issued forms asking whether students think Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered on his promises and plans to visit about 60 colleges in the city. They have also prepared a separate manifesto targeting students. Vipin Singh, NSUI Mumbai president, said, “We have built teams and appointed coordinators at the ward level. We will work with the candidates selected by the party.”