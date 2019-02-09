Ensure ‘lotus blooms in Baramati’: Amit Shah, Fadnavis to BJP workers in Maharashtra

Considered to be the stronghold of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the Baramati city in Maharashtra’s Pune district is now on the radar for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Advertising

On Saturday, while addressing the Shakti Kendra chiefs in Pune, BJP’s national president Amit Shah and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis both gave a clarion call to party workers to ensure ‘Lotus blooms in Baramati’.

Shah, while listing out the works done by the Narendra Modi-led government said that it is time to relegate dynastic politics to history.

“BJP wants to do politics of development while the others want to do politics of appeasement for vote bank,” he said.

The BJP national president also said that the party will ensure that Ram temple in Ayodhya is constructed at the earliest.

Advertising

Meanwhile, CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the party did not contest from the seat in the 2014 elections. “This time we will ensure we contest from the Baramati seat and win it,” he said.