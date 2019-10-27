Maharashtra’s youngest MLA hopes he will make Thackerays vote for him in 2024

Congress MLA Zeeshan Baba Siddiqui, who scythed through a two-way race in Mumbai’s Bandra East to emerge victorious, is hoping to deliver on the expectations of all his constituents. At 27, he is the state’s youngest legislator.

Advertising

“Now that the Thackeray family are also my constituents, I am hoping that after five years, they will vote for me. The only agenda I have now is to work for the betterment of my constituency and try to solve the issues it faces,” he says at his makeshift election office.

Having operated from the temporary office, some 800 m away from the Thackeray abode Matoshree, Siddiqui reckons he is now everybody’s MLA, not just of those who voted for him. “There is plenty to be done here, I feel people here have been neglected in the last five years. Being a youngster, I understand what the youth wants,” he points out.

Siddiqui, a former collegiate cricketer, says he won the first big battle of his life by nicking the Bandra East seat. He defeated Shiv Sena candidate and Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar by 5,790 votes. The win became all the more special because it’s the constituency where Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resides.

With Sena rebel Trupti Sawant contesting as an Independent, Bandra East became a stiff fight between three candidates. Sawant tallied 24,071 votes whereas Sena got 32,547 votes, AIMIM came fourth with over 12,000 votes. MNS’ Akhil Chitre garnered 10,683 votes, which is believed to have eaten into Sena’s vote share.