Maharashtra’s Patil to newly-inducted leaders: Follow BJP discipline, toe party line

Defending the BJP’s decision to induct leaders of rival parties en masse, the party’s state unit chief Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said the new inductees will have to toe the party line and follow its discipline. Otherwise, they were free to leave, he said.

“We are inducting leaders from all political parties. However, there is a discipline in the party and newly-inducted leaders have to toe the line,” Patil, who is the guardian minister for Pune and Kolhapur districts, told reporters in the city on Wednesday.

He said former chief minister Narayan Rane recently merged his political outfit Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha with the BJP. “If you listen to the speech of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after inducting Rane, he categorically mentioned that Rane will have to follow the discipline of the BJP,” said Patil after releasing the manifesto for Kothrud Assembly seat, from where he is contesting. “I will address the various civic issues in the area and push for ongoing development works… I will focus on developing facilities for senior citizens as I did in Kolhapur,” he said.

The state BJP chief also cited the example of former NCP leader Sanjeev Naik following the discipline of the party when there was a function to induct his father Ganesh Naik into the BJP. “If the newly-inducted leaders don’t follow the discipline, then the party will sort it out in its own way. Those who don’t accept party rules and discipline can quit the party, but so far no one has done so,” said Patil.

Explained Why BJP is laying down the law To strengthen its base, the BJP has been inducting leaders from all political parties. Most of them are known to have not toed the line in their former parties, and to have prioritised personal ambition over party interests. That's why the BJP is making it clear to all new entrants that they will have to either follow party discipline or quit to avoid any dissent in the party in the future.

He also said the party was taking action against rebel leaders. “There are many party rebels in the election. The BJP has started serving showcause notices to them… those not following the party’s directives are asked to quit or they are being suspended by the party,” said the state BJP chief.

On the discontent in sections of the party after he was declared the candidate for Kothrud seat, Patil said, “There is no dissent as everyone has extended support to me and they are campaigning for me. It is the party that has made me the candidate. I was born and brought up in Mumbai but my native place is Kolhapur, so I had taken the responsibility of the district. I am confident that I would have won the elections from any seat I contested in Kolhapur,” he said.

When asked about an editorial in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana criticising the economic policy of the Union government, Patil said the newspaper has an individual identity and its opinion could differ from that of the political party associated with it. “If Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had criticised the economic policy, then it would have been serious,” he said.