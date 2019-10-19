Maharashtra: Vote for AAP candidate if you want Delhi-like development, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday that the other parties in power in various states can’t do what the AAP government has achieved in Delhi as they were in power to “earn money”.

In Mumbai to campaign for Paromita Goswami, party’s nominee from Brahmpuri seat, Kejriwal said, “The kind of work we have done in Delhi hasn’t been done anywhere in the world. We have changed the face of municipal schools…., transformed our municipal hospitals into air-conditioned facilities,… (and) have been providing 24×7 electricity with first 200 units free.”

“In other states, people have to make several visits to government offices to get documents like caste certificates, ration cards, etc. In Delhi, they just have to dial a number and the officer reaches his home with photo-coy machine and delivers the document,” he said.

Kejriwal appealed to people to vote for Goswami if they want their constituency to be developed like Delhi.

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP-Sena and opposition Congress-NCP, he said, “I heard the government here has been building a dam [Gosikhurd irrigation project] for the past 33 years… You know why it hasn’t been completed yet? Because those doing it were busy making money. They do politics for money and again use to money to gain power.”

Goswami also attacked Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar, saying, “He is questioning my credentials for aspiring to represent Brahmapuri when I have worked in Rajura. I wish to ask him if that is so then why did he come to Brahmapuri from Gadchiroli via Chimur.”