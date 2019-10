Maharashtra elections: Candidates assets, income declaration. All you need to know

Prithiviraj Chavan

Party: Congress

Seat: Karad South

Total Assets: Rs 16.64 (self, spouse)

In movable: Rs 12.12 cr

Movable: Rs 4.52 cr

Cash: Rs 12,45,000

Income in 2017-18: Rs 1.55 cr

Income in 2016-17: Rs 1.95 cr

Criminal cases: 1

Advertising

Assets in last Affidavit filed for 2014 Assembly polls: Rs 43 cr

Maharashtra polls 2019: Click here to get all election-related updates

***

Devendra Fadnavis

Party: BJP

Seat: Nagpur South West

Total Assets: Rs 8.70 cr (self, spouse)

Immovable: Rs 4.77 cr

Movable: Rs 3.93 cr

Cash: Rs 30,000

Income in 2018-19 (self,spouse): Rs 75.77 lakh

Income in 2016-17: Rs 67.47 lakh

Criminal cases: 4

Assets in the last Affidavit filed for 2014 Assembly polls (self, spouse): Rs 4.34 cr

***

Aaditya Thackeray

Party: Shiv Sena

Seat: Worli

Total Assets: Rs 17.69 cr(self, HUF)

Immovable (self, HUF): Rs 4.67 cr

Movable (self, HUF): Rs 13.02 cr

Cash (self, HUF): Rs 52,467

Income in 2018-19 (self,spouse): Rs 50.94 lakh

Income in 2016-17: Rs 24.21 lakh

Criminal cases: NIL

Assets in last Affidavit filed for 2014 Assembly polls (self, spouse): Not applicable

***

Chander Mohan Bishnoi

Party: Congress

Seat: Panchkula

Total Assets: Rs 69.26 cr (self,spouse)

Immovable: Rs 60.6 cr

Movable: Rs 8.6 cr

Cash (self): Rs 7,06,000

Income in 2017-18(self): Rs 20.71 lakh

Income in 2016-17: Rs 14.72 lakh

Criminal cases: NIL

Assets in last Affidavit filed for 2014 Assembly polls (self, spouse): Rs 60.89 cr