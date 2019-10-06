Maharashtra: Three objections against Fadnavis poll affidavit, RO dismisses them

Three Objections were raised on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ election affidavit on Saturday. However, after going through the submissions made by Fadnavis’ election agent, Sandip Joshi, the Returning Officer (RO) dismissed the objections and held the affidavit valid.

The first objection was raised by Congress candidate from Nagpur South-West constituency, Ashish Deshmukh. He pointed out that the stamp of the notary before whom Fadnavis had made his affidavit showed that the validity of his licence had expired on December 28, 2018.

Joshi in his written submission to the RO said that the notary, V P Sontakke’s, licence was extended for five years on December 29, 2018 and that the old stamp error “was inadvertently put and was hence inconsequential”. He also submitted a copy of notary’s licence.

The RO, Shekhar Ghadge, in his ruling, said: “Sandip Joshi has submitted the copy of the licence of the notary that shows the five-year extension granted to him. Hence, the objection is rejected as no substance was found…”

The second complaint was raised by AAP candidate from Nagpur South-West, Amol Hadke. He said, “Fadnavis was an MLA from 2009-2014. He is Chief Minister from 2014. During this period, he had a room reserved for him at MLA hostels in Mumbai and Nagpur. He also occupied the government bungalows in Nagpur and Mumbai. The CM had not furnished ‘no dues certificate’ for these places in his affidavit…”

The RO rejected the objection, saying that the ‘no dues certificate’ had been submitted by Fadnavis “independently”.

The third objection was raised by lawyer Satish Ukey. He alleged that Fadnavis’ affidavit was “forged”.

In his ruling, the RO said it wasn’t within his jurisdiction to decide the issues raised by Ukey. He added that the lawyer should approach appropriate authority for redressal.