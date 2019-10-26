Maharashtra: Thorat, Pawar rule out Congress-NCP bid for govt formation

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress state chief Balasaheb Thorat Saturday put an end to speculations regarding both parties making a bid for power by roping in Shiv Sena in its ranks. This became clear during Thorat’s visit to Baramati to meet Pawar.

Thorat’s visit had piqued interest in political circles as to what decision both parties take regarding bid for power.

The political terrain had perked up after former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, on the day of counting, hinted that there would be a big development next week. Without naming Sena, he told The Indian Express that the possibility of Congress-NCP-Sena cannot be ruled out to keep BJP out of power. “We need to put an end to vindictive politics of BJP…And therefore, it was better to tie with up the lesser of the evil,” he had said.

However, Thorat quickly clarified that neither Shiv Sena has made any proposal to them nor Congress-NCP approached them for the government. “We have not received any proposal from the Shiv Sena. Neither have we sent any proposal to the Shiv Sena,” Thorat said.

On Friday, he had said that the state Congress would raise the possibility of a tie-up with Sena with Congress high command. Doing a turnaround, Thorat said, “The voters in the state have given a mandate to us for sitting in the opposition.”

Pawar, on the other hand, said, “The issue of formation of the government or searching for an alternative does not arise at all. As the voters in Maharashtra have given their mandate for us to sit in opposition, I accept the verdict.”

When asked about Pawar-Thorat views on government formation, Prithviraj Chavan still maintained what he said on the counting day. “I still do not deny that possibility…(government formation) In a couple of days, we will meet NCP chief and discuss the possibility…,” Chavan said.

Slamming the vindictive politics of BJP, Chavan said Congress-NCP are keenly watching the BJP-Sena developments. “We are keeping a watch and will decide accordingly,” he said. Close associates of Chavan said he might even meet Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray next week to compliment him for Sena’s good show in the elections as well Aditya Thackeray’s victory.

Like Chavan, Raju Sheti, who heads the Swabhimani Paksha, the alliance partner of Congress-NCP, too has supported the bid for government formation. “I am in favour of forming the government with the help of Sena. The Sena is any day better than the vindictive BJP. Congress-NCP leaders should take initiative in this regard,” he reiterated.

In 2014, it was Pawar-led NCP that wasted no time in extending support to BJP after it fell short of the majority. The support was extended even without the BJP asking for it. The BJP-Sena, however, joined hands.

Pawar said both Congress-NCP will come together in the state to resolve people’s problems.

MP Supriya Sule and newly-elected MLA Rohit Pawar were also present on the occasion.

Though the Congress is keen to tie up with Sena, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said BJP and Sena will form the government in the state.