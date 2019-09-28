Maharashtra state transfers Nagpur Collector Ashwini Mudgal on ECI directive

State government on Friday transferred Nagpur Collector Ashwin Mudgal on the directives of Election Commission of India (ECI) reportedly “over theft of some reserved EVMs from a strong room in Nagpur during the Lok Sabha election”. Mudgal has been replaced by R H Thakre, who was heading the state agriculture institution, Vanamati.

A letter, issued by state Additional Chief Secretary (Service) Sitaram Kunte, said: “The government has transferred you (Mudgal) as Additional Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur, with immediate effect, as per the directives from the ECI vide a letter dated September 26. You are directed to immediately hand over the charge to R H Thakre and take charge of your new assignment from A S Ranga Nayak.” Mudgal handed over the charge to Thakre on Friday.

Asked if there was any specific reason for transfer ahead of Assembly elections in the state, Kunte said, “The ECI team, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, had visited the state about a week ago to check the preparedness of collectors for the election. We received this communication from them yesterday (September 26). I can’t say what was the reason.”

ECI sources told The Indian Express that “there was some theft of some reserved EVMs from the strong room at Nagpur during the Lok Sabha election. There was delay in detecting the theft. That was viewed seriously by the ECI”.

Interestingly, Congress nominee from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, Nana Patole, had several face-offs with Mudgal over different issues, including the EVM theft. Patole had moved the High Court against Mudgal over some procedural issues. On the counting day, Patole had again locked horns with Mudgal on the issue of access to VVPAT room, entry to which is restricted. Mudgal had objected to Patole and supporters’ entry the room, who had allegedly barged into it against rules and had threatened Mudgal.

Later, Mudgal had lodged a police complaint against Patole, who had lost the election to BJP bigwig Nitin Gadkari.

On September 20, Patole had written to the ECI citing previous complaints against Mudgal and seeking his transfer before the Assembly election. “He shouldn’t be given any election duty anywhere in India and particularly in Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra, which is going to happen very soon. In my complaint on May 10, I had pointed out how biased the Returning Officer was and it was looking totally as if he was working as agent of BJP. There were many shortcomings, but no cognizance was taken with mala fide intention…,” Patole had stated.

Asked how he will handle elections at such a short notice, new Nagpur Collector Thakre said, “I have conducted eight elections in the past. So, it shouldn’t be a problem.”

According to sources, another collector was also found “under-prepared” for the polls during the CEC meeting. In another development, Bhandara Collector Naresh Gite, who sought “medical leave” for the election period, was replaced by IAS officer Pradeep Chandran.