Maharashtra: State BJP chief didn’t help in my campaign, says Shiv Sena’s Aurangabad candidate

Senior Shiv Sena leader and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad, Chandrakant Khaire, has alleged that Maharashtra BJP president Rao Saheb Danve-Patil did not extend help to him during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

“His son-in-law Harshvardhan Jadhav was among my rivals in Aurangabad,” Khaire said on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Khaire, a four-term MP from Aurangabad, is a former state minister. Jadhav is a sitting MLA — he had won on a Shiv Sena ticket, and quit the party during the Maratha agitation in Maharashtra. An arch-rival of Khaire in the Sena, Jadhav had rebelled and floated his own party — the Shiv Swarajya Paksha. He is an influential figure in the Maratha community.

Advertising

Khaire told The Indian Express that he had informed BJP president Amit Shah about the issue and had requested him to advise Danve-Patil to publicly support his candidature and declare that he was not on the side of his son-in-law. “He (Shah) had promised to convey this to Danve-Patil, but nothing happened,” he said.

Khaire also said, in response to a question, that he had spoken to the BJP president when the latter was touring the area.

Danve-Patil is the BJP candidate from Jalna constituency.

According to sources, BJP cadres remained cold towards Khaire’s campaign. This could also be due to the bitter war of words between the BJP and the Sena before the two parties reached an understanding for the Lok Sabha polls. Although the leaders had patched up, party workers down the ladder had not, sources said.

Aurangabad is the nodal town for Marathwada region, which was part of the erstwhile Hyderabad state of Nizam. Apart from alleged internal sabotage, Khaire had to contend with two big issues: an acute shortage of drinking water in Aurangabad, and garbage disposal. Two other key candidates in the constituency are Subhash Zambad of the Congress-NCP combine and Imtiyaz Jaleel of the AIMIM.