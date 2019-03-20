Maharashtra: SP, BSP to contest all 48 seats

ANNOUNCING AN alliance in Maharashtra after Uttar Pradesh, the BSP and the SP on Tuesday said they would contest all the 48 seats in the state. The seat-sharing formula will be worked out soon, said leaders.

Abu Azmi, legislator and state president of SP, said that the alliance would work to defeat BJP and Congress. “We have forged an alliance and the seat-sharing will take place in next two days. The SP wanted to fight Lok Sabha polls in the state on one seat but the Congress-NCP combine did not include us in the alliance,” Azmi told mediapersons.

He claimed that the SP-BSP alliance will provide a third alternative in the state and the alliance might impact the BJP-Shiv Sena’s chances in five to seven Lok Sabha seats.

BSP MP Dr Ashok Siddharth, in-charge of the state, said: “BSP chief Mayawati has asked us to contest polls in Maharashtra with SP. The Congress and BJP has deceived the Dalits, minorities and Other Backward Classes as most of the promises have remained on the paper.”

“We will field candidates in areas where one of the parties has a strong presence. BSP chief Mayawati will address a public rally in Nagpur on April 5,” he added.