Maharashtra: Smaller parties slam big players, say they were tricked in the end

At least two smaller parties in the BJP-Sena alliance and Congress-NCP alliance in Maharashtra on Monday accused the bigger parties of “hoodwinking” them at the last minute, by not allowing them to field their own candidates.

An agitated Mahadev Jankar, who heads the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, alliance partner of BJP-Shiv Sena, directly accused the BJP of cheating his party. “The BJP has cheated RSP. It gave its AB forms to two of our candidates at the last minute and made them contest on its lotus symbol,” Jankar told The Indian Express.

Stating that the BJP move has caused anger and resentment in RSP rank and file, Jankar, without naming the two candidates, said they had been expelled from the party. “I don’t want to give them importance by taking their names. They have been expelled from the party. I don’t want to talk to people who ditched RSP,” he said.

RSP sitting MLA Rahul Kaul, who is again contesting from Daund seat, is one of those expelled. The other is RSP Jintur candidate Meghana Bordikar. Both are now BJP candidates.

Jankar said his party is now left with only one candidate in Ganga Khed constituency. “We will put in our might to get the candidate elected,” he said.

However, Jankar said RSP will campaign for BJP-Shiv Sena candidates in other seats. “We are in alliance and we will follow the alliance dharma,” he said.

Raju Shetti, who heads the Swambimani Paksha, which is in alliance with Congress-NCP, accused the Congress of playing “games” with it. “At the last minute, Congress gave AB form to its candidate in Khamgaon. As a result, we had to withdraw our candidate to ensure that the BJP candidate does not win. The seat was one of the five alloted to us,” he said.

Shetti said this sort of tactis was not expected of the Congress. “I tried to speak to Congress leaders but each of them kept passing the buck,” he said. Shetti said he had demanded 29-30 seats, but settled for five. “Out of five seats too, they have snatched one,” he said.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement between BJP and the Shiv Sena, the two major partners in the alliance, Shiv Sena will contest 124 seats while BJP will contest 164 seats, which includes 14 seats of the smaller parties.

Rayat Kranti Sanghatna headed by Sadabhau Khot has been alloted Pandharpur and Akkalkot seat, Shiv Sangram led by Vinayak Mete has been alloted Chikhli, Versova and Kinwat seats. RPI (A) led by Ramdas Athawale has been allotted Malshiras, Phaltan, Pathari, Naigaon, Mankhurd and Shivajinagar seats. All of them are contesting on lotus symbol.