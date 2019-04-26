Uddhav takes aim at Pawar for fielding Parth: My country is not your private limited company

Castigating Congress president Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urged voters to teach a lesson to those who “undermine the struggle and sacrifice of freedom fighters like Veer Savarkar”.

Addressing an election rally at Kalewadi Phata for party candidate from Maval Lok Sabha seat Shrirang Barne, Uddhav said, “Rahul Gandhi called Veer Savarkar a darpok (coward) without understanding the humiliation and pain that Savarkar underwent. Voters should not tolerate any attempt to belittle the sacrifices of patriots like Veer Savarkar”.

He also criticised Pawar for aligning with the Congress. “Will you explain to the voters why you joined hands with people who denigrate our freedom fighters,” asked the Sena chief.

In another attack on Pawar for “perpetuating dynastic politics,” Uddhav said, “My country is not the private limited company of Sharad Pawar and NCP. This country belongs to the common man. Therefore, only representatives of common man should be sent to Parliament. There is no room for dynastic politics,” he said.

Uddhav was referring to Barne’s main political rival in the Maval electoral battle, Sharad Pawar’s grandson and NCP leader Parth Pawar.

The Sena chief said there was a “saffron storm” raging in the country, adding, “No matter what the opposition does, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again ride to power.” Uddhav said it has been “decided” among them that anti-nationals should be hanged, Article 370 should be scrapped “and Pakistan should be given a befitting reply”.

Uddhav said the opposition Congress-NCP alliance was questioning the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance but forgetting its own quarrels. “They are asking us why we joined hands with the BJP after criticising the party. Ours is a bond based on common ideology. And look at them, when they were in power they were quarreling among themselves and criticising the head of their government, saying he was suffering from paralysis,” he said.

The tie-up between BJP and Sena was unbreakable, said Uddhav.

Calling the opposition a variety of names such as nalayak (useless), Bakasur and ‘dacoits’, he ridiculed the other probable opposition candidates for the post of Prime Minister, such as BSP chief Mayawati, JD-S chief Deve Gowda, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Pawar and Rahul. “Can you imagine people like Mayawati becoming the Prime Minister… or Mamata Banerjee, who supports Bangladeshis,” said Uddhav.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Barne and BJP leader Laxman Jagtap also spoke at the rally, where former Maval MP Gajanan Babar rejoined Shiv Sena after five years.