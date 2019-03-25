Toggle Menu
Maharashtra: Setback for Congress as two leaders quithttps://indianexpress.com/elections/maharashtra-setback-for-congress-as-two-leaders-quit-5640824/

Maharashtra: Setback for Congress as two leaders quit

BJP leader and Cabinet minister Vinod Tawde said, “When Congress and NCP leaders from established political families are quitting, it is a comment on failure of Rahul Gandhi.”

congress, lok sabha polls 2019 candidates
Nimbalkar, the Congress’s Satara district president, too has resigned. BJP minister Chandrakant Patil Sunday indicated that Nimbalkar is likely to be the party’s candidate from Madha. 

In a major setback to the Congress, Prateek Patil of Sangli and Ranjitsingh Naik Nimbalkar of Satara have resigned to join the BJP. The grandson of former Maharashtra CM Vasantdada Patil and son of Congress leader Prakash Patil, Prateek was an MP in the 15th Lok Sabha, but lost to BJP’s Sanjay Kaka Patil in the 2014 polls. He decided to resign after the Congress’s refusal to consider his candidature for the Sangli Lok Sabha seat. Nimbalkar, the Congress’s Satara district president, too has resigned. BJP minister Chandrakant Patil Sunday indicated that Nimbalkar is likely to be the party’s candidate from Madha.

A senior Congress leader said, “Series of Congress-NCP leaders’ resignation could impact the morale of workers. However, when we work for a grand alliance, we have to accommodate the concerns of all partners. As a result, it is not possible to fulfil aspirations of all candidates.”

BJP leader and Cabinet minister Vinod Tawde said, “When Congress and NCP leaders from established political families are quitting, it is a comment on failure of Rahul Gandhi.”

Don't Miss
Rahul Gandhi may pick Kerala seat; driven out of Amethi: Smriti Irani
Out of my mind: Cong chances in a three-cornered fight

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Azamgarh, Azam Khan from Rampur Lok Sabha seat
2 Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu among Congress star campaigners
3 I have not joined Congress, picture with Priyanka old, says Sapna Chaudhary