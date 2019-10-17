Maharashtra: Sena MP injured in knife attack during campaign

Toggle Menu
According to police, Nimbalkar escaped a major injury because he raised his hand to save himself and the knife hit his wrist watch.

Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar was injured on Wednesday when an unidentified man attacked him with a knife in Maharashtra’s Osmanabad district while he was canvassing for a contestant, police said.

The accused fled soon after the incident and search was underway to nab him, they said.

The incident occurred when Nimbalkar, who represents the Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat, was canvassing on foot in Padoli Naigaon village for Sena candidate Kailas Patil.

